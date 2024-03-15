Pierce College dedicates gymnasium honoring Chancellor Emerita Dr. Michele L. Johnson – The Suburban Times

On Saturday, February 24, Pierce College unveiled the newly dedicated Michele L. Johnson Gymnasium on the Fort Steilacoom campus. The 14,000 square foot gymnasium opened in 2007 and has since been home to Pierce College Raiders basketball and volleyball teams.

“Not only did Michele lead a transformation of Pierce that led to doubling of our graduation rates, but she did so while mentoring students, faculty and staff,” said current Pierce College Chancellor Dr. Julie White. “We are excited to recognize Chancellor Emerita Michele L. Johnson’s legacy of excellence on the basketball court, softball field, at Pierce College, and throughout our community and technical college system, with the dedication of the Michele L. Johnson Gymnasium at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom.”

Dr. Michele L. Johnson began as faculty member at Pierce College in 1977 and spent the next 45 years of her career at Pierce dedicated to improving the institution. During Johnson’s tenure as chancellor and CEO of Pierce College District, Pierce College was named as an Aspen Institute Top 10 finalist for the $1 million Excellence in Community College prize, awarded the Achieving the Dream national Leah Meyer Austin and Leader College of Distinction awards for supporting student success, and named the best community college for veterans by the Military Times Best for Vets awards.

“Michele Johnson is a visionary leader who inspired countless individuals within our community,” said Board of Trustees Chairperson Therese Pasquier. “This gym stands as a testament to her and a lasting reminder of the profound impact she’s had on our community.”

Johnson said that her success would not have been possible if she hadn’t been an athlete. In addition to her many leadership roles at Pierce, Johnson also served as a fast pitch softball coach for the Raiders.

“This is where I learned teamwork, competition, character and community,” Johnson said. “I’m very proud of this place, and I thank you for this honor. My name might be on this space but there are many others behind it doing this work, because the work is never done.”