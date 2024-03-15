PFAS Grant Money Award – The Suburban Times

Due to the hard work and tremendous advocacy of our State Representative, Mari Leavitt, the City of DuPont will receive $855,000 for its PFAS construction project. This money is in addition to the $5,950,000 Representative Leavitt secured for the City in the 2022 budget.

Thank you, Representative Leavitt.

In total, the City has been successful in receiving $7,300,000 in grant funds to construct the two new treatment systems to remove PFAS (Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) that are a group of manufactured chemicals that have been used in various industries and consumer products since the 1940s. The City has been proactive in testing the water supply and actively working to keep PFAS levels below the State Health Standards. Even before the state or federal government established safe levels for PFAS, the City began designing and planning the construction of two granular activated carbon absorbers to remove PFAS from drinking water.

“The City of DuPont is grateful to Representative Leavitt for her tremendous efforts in securing this funding for the City,” said Mayor Frederick.