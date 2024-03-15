Lakewood Rotary supporting military moms – The Suburban Times

Mary Horn, President Lakewood Rotary; Linda Disney, Director of Development STEP, Jan Gee, Committee Chair hair, Lakewood Rotary

The Lakewood Rotary Club was honored to kick off the Baby on Board Diaper Drive for Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) with a donation of $1,500. The donation will help provide essential baby supplies for military families in the Lakewood community who are struggling to make ends meet.

STEP provides financial education, counseling, and when needed, financial assistance to junior enlisted military families and recently transitioned veterans who are facing the loss of a critical need such as housing, utilities, and food security. “A new baby can be expensive, and the extra supplies that are required is a challenge for these young families,” said Linda Disney, Director of Development. “By providing what is needed at the time that it is needed makes a big difference and we are grateful for Lakewood Rotary’s involvement.”

The Lakewood Rotary Club challenges other service organizations and individuals to make a similar donation to this cause. “Our military families give so much. This is a small and meaningful way to give back,” said Jan Gee, Chair of the Community Concerns Committee.

STEP Baby on Board

To donate please contact Linda Disney at linda.disney@teamstepusa.org or the Lakewood Rotary at lakewoodrotary@outlook.com.