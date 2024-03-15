 Clover Park School District 2024-25 Budget Development Workshop – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District 2024-25 Budget Development Workshop

Clover Park School District (CPSD) is hosting a budget workshop where the community can learn more about the district’s 2024-25 budget development process. The workshop will be held in person at the Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA, 98499), Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m.

Information will be shared about the district’s budget and participants will be asked to provide input on budget priorities for the 2024-25 budget year.

For those unable to attend, the information session will be livestreamed in English on the district’s YouTube channel.

Please call the CPSD financial services department at 253-583-5010 with questions or if you need language interpreter assistance or accommodations.

