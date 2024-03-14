 Two ramp meters to southbound I-5 return March 18 – The Suburban Times

Two ramp meters to southbound I-5 return March 18

TACOMA – On Monday, March 18, the Washington State Department of Transportation will re-activate ramp meters on Bay Street and Portland Avenue to southbound Interstate 5.

The meters were taken offline while the ramps were realigned and reconstructed during the I-5– Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Southbound HOV project.

Ramp meters are time-tested tools that help manage the flow of vehicles entering a highway. Once the meters are activated, WSDOT will closely monitor traffic and fine-tune the ramp meter operations.

How ramp meters work

Ramp meters are traffic signals that operate according to real-time conditions on the highway and ramp. The traffic signals provide consistent gaps between vehicles and prevent packs of vehicles flooding the highway at once.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT statewide travel map, the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get information about road construction in Pierce County.

