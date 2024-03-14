 This Week: Kids Night Out, Nature Walks in Point Defiance and Wright Park – The Suburban Times

This Week: Kids Night Out, Nature Walks in Point Defiance and Wright Park

Check out the latest activities from Metro Parks Tacoma. Click here to learn more.

  • Drop-in Hikes at Point Defiance
  • Kids Night Out
  • Oak Tree Park Work Party
  • Nature is Medicine: a BIPOC Mindfulness Gatherting
  • Co-Create to Recreate
  • 50+ Winter Potluck
  • Doing Art Together – Jellyfish
  • Youth Sports Spring Break Camps
  • Hip Hop Audio Camp
  • Titlow Spring Break Camp
  • Point Defiance Bird Walk
  • Culinary Classes
  • Snake Lake Science Fair
  • Coffee with the Birds
  • Swan Creek Trail Run

