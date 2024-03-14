The oral health tool you should be using and why – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dr. Jeff Reynolds.

Cleaning your tongue with a scraper is not only good for your oral health, it can have a positive effect on your overall health as well.

Bad breath got you down? This hack will change your life: tongue scraping.

Scraping your tongue after you brush your teeth helps remove harmful bacteria which can inflame your gums and cause cavities and bad breath. Some types of bacteria that are responsible for bad breath can survive without oxygen and are commonly found in the tongue’s grooves and cracks, which makes cleaning your tongue even more important.

Bacteria on the tongue is a common cause of bad breath and while bad breath can be embarrassing, the underlying causes can lead to health complications – both oral and overall. Using a tongue scraper or even your toothbrush is a great tool to help combat bacteria buildup on your tongue.

Healthy tongues are a fleshy, pink color. If you don’t take care of your tongue, it can become inflamed which can turn it white, yellow, or even black. Inflammation in your mouth can also lead to further health complications, including gum disease, cavities and heart disease.

As many as two in five Americans are affected by some form of gum disease and it is especially risky in older adults because many medications cause dry mouth, which can lead to tooth decay and gum disease according to the Arcora Foundation.

To clean your tongue using a scraper, rinse your hardware because scraping without moisture can damage your tongue. Then open your mouth wide and stick your tongue out, gently scraping from back to front, eventually building toward a firm scrape. In between scraping different sections, wash your scraper off and finish by rinsing out your mouth with anti-bacterial mouthwash.

Tongue scraping best practices

Never scrape from front to back

Scrape the sides of your tongue

Firm pressure will remove the most bacteria

Don’t scrape more than twice a day

Avoid scraping if you notice pain or irritation on your tongue

Always talk to your dentist about adding anything new to your routine

If you find yourself traveling or are in between scrapers, you can use your toothbrush in a pinch by brushing your tongue’s surface after you are done brushing your teeth. Make sure to rinse your toothbrush off in between brushing your teeth and tongue.

Jeff Reynolds, DMD, is a Delta Dental of Washington member dentist and serves as the Dental Care & Dental Director for Community Health Care (www.commhealth.org).