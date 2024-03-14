Plan for weekend daytime northbound I-5 lane closures at the Nisqually River Bridge March 16-17 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Annual bridge cleaning means travelers will see daytime lane closures on Interstate 5. Work is planned over two days at the Nisqually River Bridge.

During the work, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will close one lane of northbound I-5 each day.

Northbound I-5

From 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes.

People can expect congestion approaching the bridge, especially later in the morning.

Travelers are encouraged to go before or after work is scheduled or add more time.

Cleaning bridges improves the efficiency of WSDOT’s bridge inspection program and helps keep each bridge in good working order.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT statewide travel map.