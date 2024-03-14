 March 2024 Lakewood Artist Reception featuring Ron Snowden – The Suburban Times

March 2024 Lakewood Artist Reception featuring Ron Snowden

The City of Lakewood’s first Artist Reception of 2024 is Monday, March 18 from 5-7 p.m.

Join us at Lakewood City Hall to meet local artist Ron Snowden. We’ll have refreshments, music, art and a chance to talk with Snowden about his pieces.

Much of Snowden’s inspiration comes from the great scenery of the Pacific Northwest. Including, mountains, beaches and boats. Along with landscapes and cityscapes, Snowden also likes to paint portraits and still life.

All are invited to this free evening of art and mingling to see the wonderful watercolors painted by Snowden hanging in the front entrance of Lakewood City Hall.

