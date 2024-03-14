HIV prevention drug, PrEP, now available direct from Lakewood Safeway pharmacy – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tairsa Worman.

Public Health Seattle & King County (PHSKC) are collaborating with one Safeway Pharmacy located in Pierce county on a pilot program to make an HIV prevention drug more accessible to those at risk of contracting HIV.

Safeway – 10223 Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is a daily pill that can significantly reduce the risk of contracting HIV. Those who should consider taking PrEP are people who have had sex in the past six months, are in a relationship with someone who is living with HIV, have had a sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the past 6 months, do not use condoms or use them inconsistently or share injection drug equipment or have an HIV-positive injecting partner.

Those interested in taking PrEP are now able to visit the Lakewood Safeway Pharmacy location without an appointment and receive PrEP directly after a consultation with one of our specially trained pharmacists. Visits can be made conveniently with our pharmacies open 7 days a week with hours into the evening. Our pharmacies offer a confidential setting, and the pharmacy can assist in protecting individual health information.

“By making PrEP directly accessible in select pharmacies, we hope this pilot can make HIV-prevention medication more accessible to those most at risk of contracting HIV,” David Green, Director of Pharmacy for Safeway Albertsons said. “We are also aiming to help those taking the drug more easily stay on track with the recommended daily regime”.

During their pharmacy visit, people seeking PrEP will be able to meet directly with a pharmacist to receive counseling and more information on PrEP. Follow-up counseling and testing after receiving PrEP is also provided.