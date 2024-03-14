 Clover Park School District 2024-25 Kindergarten Registration – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District 2024-25 Kindergarten Registration

Clover Park School District (CPSD) kindergarten registration for the 2024-25 school year opened Wednesday, March 13.

CPSD offers learning experiences to ensure your child has the tools necessary to explore their interests and build a foundation to achieve at high levels academically, socially and emotionally with each coming year. 

To enroll your student, review the kindergarten registration information and visit the Student Enrollment page on our district website to complete the online enrollment process and begin your child’s journey to achieving success.

If you need assistance, please call the main office of your neighborhood school or the CPSD elementary education office at 253-583-5160.

