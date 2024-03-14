CDM Fitness Holdings buys seven Tacoma-area Planet Fitness Clubs – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CDM Fitness Holdings.

CDM Fitness Holdings (CDM) has purchased five Tacoma, WA-area Planet Fitness clubs from Jeg Viper LLC.

The properties, totaling nearly 162,000 square feet, are as follows:

This transaction grants CDM the rights to build and operate additional clubs in the Tacoma area. It marks CDM’s second Planet Fitness acquisition in Washington state, following the 2023 purchase of 10 locations in the Seattle area.

“Seattle-Tacoma is a diverse, vibrant market, and we believe underserved in terms of affordable fitness options,” said Bruce Edwards, CEO of CDM. “We have experienced a positive reception since entering the greater Seattle market, and our immediate plans are to reinvest in and enhance our existing locations with new equipment and facility upgrades to ensure that our member experience rivals that of a brand-new facility. We are also actively looking to expand our Planet Fitness network to additional areas in and around the region.”

