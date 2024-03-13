The Musical RENT Review at Tacoma Little Theatre – The Suburban Times

The Musical Rent

The Musical Rent is based on the Giacomo Puchinni opera, “La bohéme”, set in Parisian poverty, but now in the 1990’s. The play consists of poor musicians, aspiring entrepreneurs, actors and street performers trying to make a life in NYC’s East Village. It involves scenes of sexuality, drug use and the haunting deaths from HIV/AIDS.

Peggy saw the musical twice in Seattle with a friend and loved it both times.

One of the really nice things about our theaters in the Tacoma and South Sound area, is the help and assistance that is frequently extended. Our theaters want all of the people working in theater to be successful. In this production we have Tacoma Little Theatre and The University of Washington-Tacoma Theatre Department working together to bring to life Jonathan Larson’s Tony-Award winning musical RENT. It’s directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, musically directed by Shawna Avinger, and choreographed by Eric Clausell.

RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

Scaffold and more. Mark (Zack Fowler) and the cast of RENT.

TLT once again uses it’s turn-table stage to connect and show various glimps of movement, change, and viewpoints. As people take their seats, the action is already taking place. Scaffolding gives us a behind the bars view as friends laugh and joke, and play.

With the the full stage dancing and singing we see Mark (Zack Fowler) and the cast of RENT moving, blending, climbing, stretching, manuvering and sharing.

The ensemble are deeply connected to the principal cast (when Mimi begs Roger to light her candle, they light and extinguish flames of their own) but time is made to honor their own talents and identities.

It’s the second act that connects. It’s heart is there.

The second act is also the hit song of Rent. “Seasons of Love” was written and composed by Jonathan Larson. The song starts with an ostinato piano motif, which provides the harmonic framework for the cast to sing “Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes.” It’s a catchy tune.

As with life there is both happy and sad endings. It all depends on what you are looking for . . . or expecting.

Mimi begs Roger to light her candle. Seasons of Love. Maureen (Em Castle) & Joanne (Allison Fortenberry).

Tacoma Little Theatre and UWT’s production of RENT features: Zack Fowler as Mark, Terence Mejos as Roger, Alison Rucker as Mimi, Nick Ono as Benny, Emily Castle as Maureen, Allison Fortenberry as Joanne, Darryin Cunningham as Tom, Erik Davis as Angel, with Camren Bleiler, Araquin Boome, Christine Choate, Kiley Dollymore, Christine Dove, Katie Jones, Kyle Laird, Kyle Murphy, Finn Henwood, Eric Strachan, and Jada Williams as members of the ensemble.

RENT will run Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 31, 2024, for a total of 16 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Immediately following the performances on Sunday, March 10th and Saturday, March 23rd, TLT will host a talkback moderated by Russell Campbell, the director of HANC (HIV/AIDS Network Coordination) based at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. These talkbacks are open to the entire community.