Tacoma Animal Shelter Launches Pet Photo Contest for Mural Project – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County invites the community to participate in the Mural Muse Photo Contest. This unique opportunity allows pet owners to have their pets showcased in a mural on the exterior of the shelter, highlighting the special human-animal bond that extends far beyond the shelter’s walls.

The contest is open to all, inviting participants to submit photos of their dogs, cats, or domesticated small animals. With a minimum donation of $25, entries can be made online at www.gogophotocontest.com/tacomahumane. Submissions are accepted until March 28, at 12:00 p.m. Following submission, participants are encouraged to rally support from friends and family for votes. The first 25 entrants will receive 25 complimentary votes.

The first-place winner will not only have their pet featured as the centerpiece of the mural by a talented local artist but will also receive a prize basket of pet supplies and a $100 MudBay gift card.

The pets of the second and third place winners will be honored with secondary positions on the mural and will receive their own prize baskets and $50 MudBay gift cards.

Donations for each entry and vote go toward helping the thousands of lost, injured, and neglected pets the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County provides care for each year.

To submit a pet’s photo, vote, and learn more about the contest, visit: www.gogophotocontest.com/tacomahumane

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County would like to thank Mural Muse Photo Contest sponsor, Korum for Kids Foundation.