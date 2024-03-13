 Tacoma Animal Shelter Launches Pet Photo Contest for Mural Project – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Tacoma Animal Shelter Launches Pet Photo Contest for Mural Project

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County invites the community to participate in the Mural Muse Photo Contest. This unique opportunity allows pet owners to have their pets showcased in a mural on the exterior of the shelter, highlighting the special human-animal bond that extends far beyond the shelter’s walls.

The contest is open to all, inviting participants to submit photos of their dogs, cats, or domesticated small animals. With a minimum donation of $25, entries can be made online at www.gogophotocontest.com/tacomahumane. Submissions are accepted until March 28, at 12:00 p.m. Following submission, participants are encouraged to rally support from friends and family for votes. The first 25 entrants will receive 25 complimentary votes.

The first-place winner will not only have their pet featured as the centerpiece of the mural by a talented local artist but will also receive a prize basket of pet supplies and a $100 MudBay gift card.

The pets of the second and third place winners will be honored with secondary positions on the mural and will receive their own prize baskets and $50 MudBay gift cards.

Donations for each entry and vote go toward helping the thousands of lost, injured, and neglected pets the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County provides care for each year.

To submit a pet’s photo, vote, and learn more about the contest, visit: www.gogophotocontest.com/tacomahumane

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County would like to thank Mural Muse Photo Contest sponsor, Korum for Kids Foundation.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *