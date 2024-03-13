Strickland Secures Over $13 Million for South Sound – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) secured funding for fourteen South Sound community projects that will increase affordable housing, boost public safety, enhance regional infrastructure and transit, and support our local food banks. The government funding package was signed into law earlier today.

“I’m pleased to help deliver these projects that will uplift local communities across the South Sound. They create local jobs, improve public safety, enhance several roads and water infrastructure, address hunger, expand access to public transit, and build more affordable housing,” said Strickland. “Community Project Funding helps make the South Sound a more safe and secure place to live and work.”

The fourteen FY24 Community Project Funding (CPF) grants receiving funding are:

Bonney Lake Food Bank (Good Roots) – Market Fresh Lockers Expansion for District 10

City of Lacey – College Street Corridor Safety Improvements

City of Tacoma – Shelter Expansion and Site Preparation

City of University Place – Chambers Bay Access to Opportunity Project

Homes First – O’Farrell Senior Co-Housing

Lakewood Water District – PFAS Mitigation Wells Project

Living Access Support Alliance – Campus Project

Pierce County – Sprinker Community Recreation Center Building Renovations

Pierce Transit – System-Wide Bus Shelters Modernization and Related Passenger Amenities Upgrade

Public Utility District No. 1 of Thurston County – Water Mainline Relocation – Green Cover Creek Culvert

South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity – 3900 Boulevard Project

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity – Pierce County Housing Authority Rehabs

Tacoma Police Department – Alternative Response Strategies to Improve Public Safety

Thurston County Food Bank – Lacey Community Hub Development

House Democrats fought and were successfully able to remove several extreme MAGA Republican policies from the federal funding bills. Instead, the final bipartisan 2024 funding bills will help keep our communities safe, improve infrastructure, and boost our economy.

Learn more about each of the 14 CPF projects and other Strickland priorities that were included in the FY24 Congress-passed appropriations package here.