Sound Transit Board Committee Station Access Improvements Recommendation – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit Board Committee Station Access Improvements Recommendation

City of Tacoma

Sound Transit is collaborating with the City of Tacoma to build a better-connected network to enable more people to walk, roll, bike, and take public transit to South Tacoma Station and other neighborhood destinations.

On Thursday, March 14, the Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee will consider Resolution 2024-05, which selects the list of improvements to build for South Tacoma. If the resolution is approved, it will go to the full Board on March 28.

City of Lakewood

Sound Transit is collaborating with the City of Lakewood to build a better-connected network to enable more people to walk, roll, bike, and take public transit to Lakewood Station and other neighborhood destinations.

On Thursday, March 14, the Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee will consider Resolution 2024-04, which selects the list of improvements to build for Lakewood. If the resolution is approved, it will go to the full Board on March 28. 

The meeting is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., and the Board accepts public comment in person, written, or virtual. For information on providing public comment, see https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/board-directors/public-comments.  

