Public Comment Open for Local Integrated Plan – The Suburban Times

Submitted by WorkForce Central.

WorkForce Central and the Pierce County Workforce Development Board invite you to review and provide feedback on our draft Local Integrated Workforce Plan for 2024-2028.

This comprehensive four-year plan outlines our vision, goals, and strategies to strengthen the regional workforce system.

We recognize the need for a fair and inclusive plan that tackles income inequality and is designed to lift those most burdened by systemic injustices. Your thoughts and experiences are crucial in shaping a system that works for individuals and businesses.

The draft plan is open for review and comment until Wednesday, April 3, 2024. To review and comment on the plan, please click here.