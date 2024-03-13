Maintenance Work on Portland Avenue to Take Place March 16 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – On Saturday, March 16, 2024, between the hours of 7:30 AM and 5 PM, both southbound lanes of Portland Avenue, from Lincoln Avenue to River Street, will be closed for street maintenance. Detours will be in place and community members heading southbound on Portland Avenue are advised to plan for potential delays. Northbound traffic will be unaffected. Community members with questions can call Derrick Wells in Public Works Street Operations at (253) 591-5430.
