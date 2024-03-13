Free presentation: Animals in Pioneer Days – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society invites you to join us on Monday, March 18, 2024, to hear about “Animals in Pioneer Days” with Don Trosper. Don has deep pioneer roots and is a noted local history speaker and author with focus on the rich heritage of historic Tumwater and stories of Tumwater people from 1845 to the present. In his talk March 18th, he will talk about something people have loved over the generations: Animals. He’ll begin by answering the question, what was considered the most important animal in pioneer days. Can you guess? Come hear his answer and see if you agree with him.

Photo courtesy of Don Trosper.

This program is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages. The presentation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm (following our Board Meeting at 6:30 pm) at DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Avenue, DuPont.

Contact us with questions: duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 820-3656