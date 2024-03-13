CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Gravelly Lake Academy Transition Program – The Suburban Times

Each week, we highlight a different school or profession at Clover Park School District. Last week, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to the Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy’s Transition Program career and technical education (CTE) teacher Rita Skerl and participant Miguel Castillo.

After four years building up the Transition Program alongside her team, Skerl is proud of how the program has grown and improved to become what it is today. It is open to any CPSD student between the ages of 18 and 21 with an individualized education program who needs support learning how to work in a professional setting and gives participants the chance to learn on the job.

A typical day for Skerl and her team means working one-on-one with participants to develop their job skills while also coordinating with employers to find out which position would be a good fit for each student. “I love working with employers and having the participants learn the skills that they need to be successful from the people who would be hiring them in the future,” she said.

The goal of the Transition Program is to prepare participants for future employment, but Skerl and her fellow educators know that this is not possible if the participants do not believe in their ability to achieve whatever they set their mind to. “These students learn that they can be as successful at their job as possible and gain so much confidence over time,” she said. “They also become more independent, and we support them as they learn by doing.”

This year, Skerl is proud of the growth she’s made as an educator for students with special needs and is excited for the future of the program now that it is part of the new Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy. “Now, we’re officially the Transition Program instead of Alfaretta, which most people had never heard of,” she said. “So, more people know about what we do, and we have so much support to keep improving.”

Castillo has attended CPSD since he was in elementary school. From Custer Elementary School to Clover Park High School, Miguel made tremendous strides. “I’m proud of all the years of progress I’ve made in this district,” he said. “I appreciate the people here and how nice all of them are.”

Castillo joined the Transition Program at the beginning of this school year because he wanted to gain experience with additional support as he prepares to become a working professional. The Transition Program is open to any CPSD student between the ages of 18 and 21 with an individualized education program who needs assistance learning how to work in a professional setting and gives participants the chance to learn on the job.

“It’s a good program,” Castillo said. “I’ve learned that the skills I need to succeed are skills I already have in me, and I really feel like a leader.”

So far, Castillo is thriving as a GLA Transition participant. He has his driver’s license and is currently working in a kitchen on Joint Base Lewis-McChord through Global Connections to Employment, a partner of the Transition Program. In his role, he supports his team by cleaning, which leaves Miguel feeling satisfied after a busy day of work.

“Getting used to a routine, showing up on time and working with others are skills I’ve learned that will help me in the future,” Castillo said. “My favorite part of the program is learning new things and getting better and better at them.”

After gaining more experience and completing the Transition Program, Castillo hopes to attend a trade school to become a mechanic. His teachers have seen him show true leadership qualities and impressive professional growth since joining the program which are sure to help him on his path to a career.

Go Grizzlies!