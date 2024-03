The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications from February 28, 2023 to March 31, 2024 for vacancies on the following citizen volunteer boards and commissions:

City Council Salary Commission

Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC)

Library Advisory Board

To be considered, submit an application no later than 5:00 pm on March 31, 2024. Membership requirements can be found online. For more information, email info@puyallupwa.gov or call 253-841-4321.

