Public Hearing: Stormwater Management Program – The Suburban Times

The City Council of the City of University Place will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, March 18, 2024, as part of its regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., to consider updates to the City’s Stormwater Management Program.

The hearing will be held in the Council Chambers, 3609 Market Place West, Third Floor, University Place. Members of the public can also participate in the public hearing by the following methods: Written comments via email to the City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com, by telephone, or by computer. Directions to access the meeting will be available on the March 18, 2024 agenda.

For further information, please contact Todd Smith, NPDES Coordinator, 253-460-5432 or Tsmith@cityofup.com.