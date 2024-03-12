Plan ahead for daytime lane closures on Sprague Avenue – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – On Wednesday, March 13, people who travel south on Sprague Avenue to State Route 16 in Tacoma will need to be ready for lane closures. Washington Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close lanes on Sprague Avenue to replace two overhead signs mounted on the South 25th Street overpass. The signs direct travelers towards SR 16.

Southbound Sprague Avenue:

Crews will close lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 13

WSDOT will announce any additional work or schedule changes on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind –workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get information about road construction in Pierce County.