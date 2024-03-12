New Flavors to Savor – The Suburban Times

Submitted by South Hill Mall.

Are you hungry? You’ll soon have two more delicious choices at South Hill Mall.

Sizzlin Spice will bring its delightful menu of traditional Indian cuisine to the Food Court by June. It will offer “build your own bowls” by choosing from a wide range of proteins, vegetables and sauces. The house specialties are Butter Chicken and Paneer Tikka Masala, along with other beef, lamb and seafood options. There are also plentiful vegetarian and vegan dishes available. A clay oven known as a Tandoor will be used to cook some dishes and the traditional Naan bread.

Just a few steps away from Sizzlin Spice, another new eatery, South Hill Gyros, will debut this summer. It will feature a tasty array of Mediterranean fare, including chicken, lamb and beef gyros, kabobs, shawarma platters, dolma (stuffed grape leaves) and wraps. Vegetarians will enjoy Greek salads and hummus with pita bread or Naan. For dessert, there’s ayron (Turkish yogurt drink), baklava and bakdash kulfi (Syrian ice cream on a stick).

