The Name Change Is Official – The Suburban Times

In a historic vote, the members of the Tahoma Audubon Society have voted to change the name to Tahoma Bird Alliance. The votes tallied were 87% in favor of the name change. We are thrilled to have had such a high voter turnout and such an overwhelming affirmation for Tahoma Bird Alliance. We will be changing our branding over the next few months.

Stuart Earley, Executive Director of Tahoma Bird Alliance, says “The old name no longer reflected our values, and created barriers to parts of our community. We want to have a welcoming, inclusive, accessible and inspirational organization that brings all of our communities together to help protect birds and nature.”

We are proud to be joining a growing number of chapters changing to the Bird Alliance name including Vashon Island, Golden Gate, Southern Wisconsin, Chicago, Detroit, Portland (now Bird Alliance of Oregon) and others.

What’s Next?

This organization has been making a difference in local bird habitat and conservation efforts for over 50 years and we are excited to be continuing that important work. We have just begun a multi-year program to increase tree canopy and bird habitat in the greater Tacoma area called 10,000 Trees for Tacoma. We have a new bird and nature walk program for people of all physical and developmental abilities called Birdability®, and we are in the process of developing a new education program for elementary aged school children. We are continuing our partnerships with the local library systems and have new offerings coming soon!

Stay tuned for new branding and new opportunities to get involved at www.tahomabirdalliance.org