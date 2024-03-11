Tacoma Residents in Districts 2, 3 and 5 Encouraged to Apply for Positions on the Planning Commission by March 27 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill positions on the Planning Commission for Districts 2, 3 and 5. Applicants seeking a district position must reside in that district. Appointees will serve a three-year term from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2027.

The Planning Commission develops and updates the Comprehensive Plan and its elements. It also formulates effective and efficient land use and development regulations and processes that implement the Comprehensive Plan.

Planning Commission members review various planning issues, such as area-wide zoning reclassifications, moratoria, interim zoning, pre-annexation planning, historic district designation, urban design, and transportation and capital facilities programs. Meetings occur the first and third Wednesdays of each month beginning at 5 PM.

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its Committees, Boards, and Commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Planning Commission is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by March 27, 2024, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.