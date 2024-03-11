Retail Theft Emphasis results in 20 arrests – The Suburban Times

Last week the Lakewood Police Department’s property crime team conducted a retail emphasis patrol in the Lakewood Towne Center and surrounding retail area.

The purpose of the emphasis was to catch people shoplifting, return stolen merchandise and ultimately deter people from stealing from local businesses in the future.

Over the course of the emphasis that started mid-afternoon Friday, March 1, 2024, police arrested 20 people. Of those, 18 were booked into jail. Three of the people had active felony cases. Police also found a stolen handgun.

In total, the team was able to recover $4,160.99 in stolen items. The emphasis spanned from Lakewood Towne Center businesses to Lowe’s off 100th Street SW.

Lakewood police will continue to hold these dedicated theft emphasis patrols throughout the city to deter crime and hold people accountable for their illegal actions