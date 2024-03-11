Notice: Temporary water shut off to DuPont’s Hoffman Hill – The Suburban Times

The water will be shut off at 11:00 PM, Wednesday, March 13 and turned back on by 5:00 AM, Thursday, March 14, while our Water Operators perform a shutdown of the upper pressure zone to facilitate PFAS treatment plant construction. Please prepare for no water starting around 11:00 PM until at least 5:00 AM. Thank you for your patience.
DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply