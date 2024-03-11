Letter: Apartments proposed for Lakewood Towne Center, Project Description, Contact Information, and Why it Should Not Happen – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Chandler, Lakewood.

Just to make sure everyone has an opportunity to get some details regarding this project, below are direct links to get that information:

Here is how you can provide COMMENTS to the Hearing Examiner….

“The public can comment on this proposal between now and March 19, 2024. Comments can be mailed to the City of Lakewood, Attn: Andrea Bell, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Or email abell@cityoflakewood.us.”

One thing you should be aware of is the fact that Barnes & Nobles’ lease is up for renewal thru the property owner Kite Realty, and that is why Kite wants to reuse their property. Thank you Mayor Whelan for pointing that out to me.

After reading the City’s information; looking at the Alliance Plans; and doing some analysis of the City’s ingress & egress possibilities for that area, I am still against this 10.7-acre, 390-apartments complex, mainly because of the extreme difficulties regarding traffic that will ensue if the project goes thru. Kite’s engineering drawings do include an alternative way out of the apartments….Mixed-Use Street, Proposed Name “URBAL WAY”, but will likely, as not, be ignored because it will be so inconvenient….it’s a long, long slow Way to Tipperary….I’ve used that way on rare occasions…lots of speed humps/bumps and a 15 MPH speed limit.

Instead, I predict that 108th Street, or 111th Street, via Davisson Rd, or perhaps to 112th via Davisson Rd / Highland Ave will become a more direct way, especially for drivers wanting to get to I5. Why do I say that? Because 101st Street, Lake Louise Drive, and 104th Street are speedways for people wanting to bypass Steilacoom Blvd to get to / from work or the 5 schools we have in our neighborhood (i.e., Pierce College, Lakes HS, Lake Louise Elementary, Dr Claudia Thomas MS, and the Lakewood Lutheran School). Paths of Least Resistance.

This Alliance Lakewood TownCenter plan troubles me because of the way I see drivers CURRENTLY ignoring speed limits (i.e., 25 MPH over the entire length of 108th, unless school is in session, then it is 20 MPH). Right now there are traffic snarls along that stretch when parents drop- Off / Pick-up their children. Another issue is relative to those choosing to use 111th street. Did you know that is also a 25 MPH roadway and….there are NO CENTER LINES nor sidewalks. It is a long, relatively straight, and likely an unregulated thoroughfare. And 112th is 35 MPH, and is already heavily used.

With an additional 400+ vehicles wanting to use one of those other streets as a likely alternative way out of the apartment complex, there are some real dangers to students, parents, and staff of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School as well as kids who attend Clover Park High School and that walk from / to their homes into these neighborhoods. It also puts at risk the people who live in the very-large neighborhoods that also use those ways in / out of their homes….can you imagine trying to use any of these streets, particularly during rush hours, waiting at STOP signs?

So…please do present your issues about this proposed project w/Ms Andrea Bell either by snail or email. She is the conduit to letting the independent Hearing Examiner know what might trouble you about or, mayhaps, even support this project.