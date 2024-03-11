Fort Nisqually introduces on-site stays for an immersive historical experience – The Suburban Times

Registration is open now for Fort Nisqually Living History Museum’s newest program, Nisqually House, an immersive experience where private groups get to briefly live onsite to experience 1850’s living. The weekend stays are ideal for fans of history and those who want to try their hand at traditional homesteading activities.

Currently there are six Friday-Sunday weekends between June and August open for reservation. Participants will be provided with period-appropriate clothing and tented shelter, and invited to engage in the multitude of activities integral to daily life in the 1850’s which may include:

Tending to the Fort’s flock of chickens

Harvesting fresh produce from the heritage garden

Preparing meals over a fire

Chores like hauling water with a yoke and hand-washing laundry

“We’ve curated these stays to provide immersive and educational experiences,” said Sarah Hoenig, the museum’s educational coordinator. “Our guests will receive a firsthand look at the challenges and joys of a bygone era and build lasting memories with friends and family.”

During the museum’s normal operating hours, group activities will be guided by one or more of the fort’s many knowledgeable historical interpreters. A staff member will also be available on-site at all times for safety and assistance.

Each available weekend is limited to a single a group of at least three people and no more than six, with a minimum age of 8 years old. Younger children may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Prices start at $202 per person for Fort Nisqually members and $225 for non-members, with a 50 percent deposit to reserve your weekend.

With only six weekends available, spots will fill quickly. Registration closes May 28. Find available dates now at FortNisqually.org.

About Fort Nisqually Living History Museum:

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, an outdoor-indoor experience, is a restoration of the Hudson’s Bay Company outpost and headquarters of the Puget Sound Agricultural Company. Visitors travel back in time and experience life in Washington Territory during the 1850s. Visitors can explore the grounds and several buildings in the Fort, including the Granary and the Factors House, both National Historic Landmarks, the Visitor Center, and the Museum Store.