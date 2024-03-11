Confessions of a Living History Performer; Secrets to Making the Past Come Alive – The Suburban Times

Living history can bring the past to life vividly in a myriad of ways – such as demonstrating crafts from a bygone era, playing an old tune, donning period clothing and portraying an historical person. For nearly 30 years, Karen Haas has relished being a living history performer. She is a veteran of South Sound’s thriving living history community.

In a talk that will take you “behind the scenes,” Haas will share snippets of some of her programs, tell of the joys and challenges of creating historic personas, and give tips and tools for doing your own historic reenactment.

Enjoy these entertainingly informative “Confessions of a Living History Performer” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Historic Fort Steilacoom, 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood.

Her talk in celebration of Women’s History Month is the first of several events commemorating the 175th anniversary of the U.S. Army’s arrival in Puget Sound and the founding of Fort Steilacoom. Fort Steilacoom operated from 1849 to 1868 before the buildings and grounds became what we call today Western State Hospital.

Throughout her career, Haas has interpreted the lives of dozens of unsung, famous or infamous people. Here are just a few of them:

Thea Foss, famed Tacoma-based maritime pioneer (famous then for always serving good coffee)

Narcissa Whitman, a pioneer whose legacy has been under close examination

Dr. Elizabeth Drake, one of Tacoma’s first female physicians. Dr. Drake loved fast cars, fast horses and fast boats – and lived two blocks from what became the Lakewood Mall

Bertha Snell, the first woman to pass the Washington bar, passionate about justice

Seven women whose different experiences gave them vastly different perspectives on the U.S. Civil War

Haas feels especially rewarded telling the tales of those whose voices are usually silent in history — women.

This is especially challenging at Fort Steilacoom as we’re not aware of published recollections of the many women at the fort, though at least three U.S. Army officers who later became Civil War generals went on to publish memoirs.

The talk is free; donations are welcome. At Fort Steilacoom, volunteers keep the past alive through the support of donors like you. It is the only ‘first U.S. Army fort’ of its kind in the nation that is managed entirely by volunteers and without any government support for maintenance and operations.

This talk will be in person and not online.

Note: When you come on the 24th, be sure to use our street address to find Fort Steilacoom. Do not let GPS software send you to Fort Steilacoom Park, which is across the street, or to the Fort Steilacoom campus of Pierce College. Here’s where we are located: The U.S. Army parade grounds are now the front lawn of Western State Hospital and the four surviving buildings are located there.