Princess Lilly Celebrated at U.P. Council Meeting – The Suburban Times

From left to right: Daffodil Coordinator Dana Garnett, Council Members Steve Worthington, Stan Flemming and Melanie Grassi, Daffodil Princess Lillian Ecklund, Lilly’s father and the City’s Director of Public Works Jack Ecklund, Mayor Javier Figueroa, Council Members Frank Boykin, Denise McCluskey and Mayor Pro Tem Ed Wood.

Congratulations to the amazing Lillian Ecklund for being crowned this year’s Curtis High School Daffodil Princess! Mayor Figueroa’s proclamation at the Council meeting recognized her many outstanding achievements. Princess Lilly was joined by her father, Jack Ecklund, and Daffodil Coordinator Garnett in the celebration. True royalty in our midst!