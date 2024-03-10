Princess Lilly Celebrated at U.P. Council Meeting – The Suburban Times

Congratulations to the amazing Lillian Ecklund for being crowned this year’s Curtis High School Daffodil Princess! Mayor Figueroa’s proclamation at the Council meeting recognized her many outstanding achievements. Princess Lilly was joined by her father, Jack Ecklund, and Daffodil Coordinator Garnett in the celebration. True royalty in our midst!
