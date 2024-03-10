Overnight closures on Pendleton Avenue, I-5 northbound lane closures March 11-14 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Overnight travelers on Joint Base Lewis-McChord who use Pendleton Avenue below Interstate 5 should plan for a nighttime detour on the week of March 11.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close Pendleton Avenue as they set girders that will widen I-5 and allow for the addition of HOV lanes. The work is part of the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project .

Pendleton Avenue closure

Pendleton Avenue between West Way and Main Street will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night, Monday, March 11 through Thursday, March 14. A signed detour will direct drivers to the 41st Division Drive underpass.

During girder setting, the Steilacoom-Dupont Road on-ramp and two right lanes of northbound I-5 will also close overnight.

Drivers are encouraged to seek real-time information on the WSDOT app , the WSDOT statewide travel map , and the WSDOT regional Twitter feed before traveling.