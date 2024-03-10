“Natura Morta,” art by nichole gugliotti, opens March 12 in The Gallery at TCC – The Suburban Times

TCC Art Professor Nicole Gugliotti uses hand-built pottery to explore themes of reproductive health education and reproductive justice along with playfulness and resilience in the face of continued attacks on bodily autonomy, state violence and genocide, and an ongoing pandemic. View the exhibition in The Gallery this spring.

What: “Natura Morta:” ceramic art by TCC Art Professor nicole gugliotti

When: March 12 – April 12, 2024

Where: The Gallery (Building 4) at Tacoma Community College

Gallery Talk: March 13, noon

Reception: April 4, 4-6 p.m.