Lakewold Gardens Hosts New Series of Garden Programs – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens has added three new programs that invite guests to fully appreciate the natural beauty of the gardens and Pacific Northwest region. Each of these programs provide opportunities for participants to slow down and thoughtfully consider how nature can inspire and enhance their lives.

Crafting from the Gardens

Second and Fourth Sundays*, 1:30-3:30 pm

$25-$35 (includes garden admission)

Suitable for ages 12+; limited to 15 participants

Launched on March 3, Crafting from the Gardens provides the opportunity for participants to make decorative pieces from natural materials found in and around Lakewold. Horticulture Engagement Specialist Brianna Ybarra has scheduled a wide variety of projects using everything from rocks and cut wood rounds to living plants, flower petals and leaves.



“Crafting and creating is a process of learning and expression. More often than not, people enjoy the experience and camaraderie of creating together even if they aren’t proficient,” said Ybarra. “My goal is to show folks a fun project they can create from simple materials, but I also hope they take home new connections and perhaps a little spark of creativity.”



Upcoming Sessions:

March 24 – String Art

April 14 – Pebble Art

April 28 – Bee Hotels

Remembering Our Roots Forest Immersion

First and Third Sundays*, 10-11:30 am year round

Thursdays, 6-7:30 pm May 2 – August 29

INTRODUCTORY OFFER $25 through April ($35 beginning May 1) (includes garden admission)

Suitable for ages 14+; limited to 10 participants



Forest Immersion is an intentionally slow-paced experience that helps participants break from their daily stress and rejuvenate their whole selves. Ybarra, who has been trained as a forest therapy guide, will introduce a series of thoughtful prompts that encourage meaningful observation and connection to nature by tapping into each of the senses—sight, smell, taste, hearing and touch. Groups are limited to ten participants to allow for a truly immersive and restorative experience.



“Have you ever noticed how you feel better when you spend time outdoors?” comments Ybarra. “Even if you don’t like spending time outside, your cheeks pink up! Forest Immersion is an invitation to slow down and let nature revitalize you. We need to be outdoors, and we need to reconnect.”



Upcoming Sessions:

March 17, April 7, April 21

Poetry in the Gardens Self-Guided Audio Tour

Ongoing through summer

Included with garden admission



Each year, Lakewold invites local poets to submit original poems to the Winter Garden Poetry competition to be included in the Poetry in the Gardens self-guided tour. From March through the end of summer, Lakewold guests can hear the poets read the selected works as they wander the gardens by scanning QR codes on signs that have been intentionally placed throughout the property. A map of the sign locations is available at admissions.



“In winter, the gardens at Lakewold have their own special and unique beauty. This quiet beguiling time is celebrated visually and auditorily through the words and reflections of these poets,” said Susan Warner, Lakewold Gardens Executive Director. “As our garden visitors pause to hear these poems, they are offered a multi-disciplinary experience in which they can find peace and comfort.



“We thank our partners at Blue Cactus Press and Creative Colloquy for their partnership in making this experience possible for our visitors, and for supporting our literary community.”



Additional Tour Offerings:

Friday Drop-in Tours

Fridays, 11:15am

$15 (includes garden admission)



Docents guide accompany guests through the gardens, pointing out current highlights and other favorite locations to explore. Tours last approximately one hour, and total walking distance is about a mile. Ticket price includes admission so guests are free to explore on their own before and after their tour.



Behind the Scenes Tours

$25 (includes garden admission)



Monthly Behind the Scenes Tours are casual walks hosted by Lakewold staff which explore specific topics related to the plant collection, design elements and garden practices. If you’ve ever wanted to pick the brain of the team that stewards the gardens, this is your chance to do so. Space is limited to 12 participants.

For more information about Lakewold’s programs and events, visit lakewoldgardens.org.