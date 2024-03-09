 WSDOT’s Gray Notebook for Q4 2023 now online – The Suburban Times

WSDOT’s Gray Notebook for Q4 2023 now online

WSDOT’s quarterly performance report, the Gray Notebook for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, is now available in its interactive format. While numerous performance measures are reported throughout the GNB, highlights from this issue include:

  • WSDOT pavement lane miles in fair or better condition worsened 2.0 percentage points from 92.0% in 2021 to 90.0% in 2022
  • WSDOT highway maintenance asset condition levels of service scored a 2.14 using a 4.0 Grade Point Average scale in both 2022 and 2023
  • Washington State Ferries determined that 38% (eight out of 21) of vessels and 92.7% of terminal assets were in a State of Good Repair in FY2023
  • Airport Master Record Reviews at 41 airports in 2023 showed 87% of runway pavement in excellent or good condition
  • The number of registered electric vehicles in Washington increased 213% between 2019 and 2023 with 166,800 total electric vehicles registered
  • As of December 31, 2023, 42 WSDOT-administered projects to improve freight rail structures and freight movement were underway
  • In the fourth quarter of 2023, WSDOT Incident Response teams provided an estimated $22.9 million in economic benefit by reducing the effects of incidents on drivers
  • Washington State Ferries completed 35,043 (95.6%) of its 36,644 regularly scheduled trips in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to completing 33,938 (97.2%) of its 34,922 scheduled trips during the same quarter in FY2023

To reach subject matter experts for specific articles, please contact Joe Irwin, Performance Reporting Manager, at Joe.Irwin@wsdot.wa.gov or (360) 561-3083.

