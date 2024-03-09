Pierce County Library Board to get financial oversight training and conduct other business – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, March 13, 3:30 p.m., regularmeeting,the Boardwill receive financial oversight training, review policies, hear progress about the new Sumner Pierce County Library, discuss updates for the Lakewood Pierce County Library, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

Certified Public Accountant Christine Smith will give a financial oversight responsibility training to the Board of Trustees. The training will focus on giving trustees an understanding and confidence in their role as financial stewards of the public’s investment in the Library System.

The Board will review and is expected to approve updates to the public records request and human resources manual policies. Trustees will conduct a public hearing to hear from the public any comments on proposed fees associated with the Library System’s proposed policy for public records request, such as costs to copy records, according to Washington state law. In addition, trustees will review updates to the donation and sponsorships policy.

Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti will give an update on plans for the new Sumner Library. In 2023, voters in Sumner approved forming a Library Capital Facility Area (LCFA) and bonds to construct a new Sumner Library building. The LCFA is an independent taxing district, separate from the City, the Library System and Pierce County, for the sole purpose of funding the new Sumner Library. The Library System is overseeing the building plans, and then it will manage and operate the Sumner Library. Trustees are expected to take action to add to the building architects’ contract to include LEED certification for environmental sustainability in the new building.

Also at the meeting, Library administrators will update the board on progress for the interim Lakewood Library. Contractors have been clearing and grading the site as well as installing main utility lines for water and storm drains. In addition, administrators will discuss preparations with the City of Lakewood to move The Big One, the Douglas fir slice, at the current Lakewood Library. The Big One will move to the City of Lakewood and be on display at Fort Steilacoom Park in Steilacoom.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.