A public hearing will be held on March 26 to address a petition to vacate a portion of 3rd Avenue NW which right-of-way is proposed to be vacated. The public hearing will occur during the City Council meeting at 333 South Meridian on the 5th floor around 6:30 p.m.

You may direct any inquiries to info@puyallupwa.gov or 253-841-4321.