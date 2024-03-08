Good vibes only – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bruce Dammeier.

I stopped by yesterday’s Career Fair, and I left in such an upbeat, positive mood!

The Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup was the perfect setting for this year’s hiring event – it was buzzing with eager job seekers and enthusiastic County employees.

The Career Fairs held in previous years have been great events, but this year’s Fair took it to a whole new level!

Nearly 200 people came to the Fair. They were joined by a photographer taking pictures for updated resumes, staff members holding on-the-spot interviews and several key coworkers available to provide attendees even more ways to find their new job.

In addition, nine community partners hosted tables, including the Puyallup and Nisqually tribes, WorkSource, Goodwill, Tacoma Community House and MultiCare. An impressive 19 Pierce County divisions and departments staffed tables.

The energy in the space was incredible! I was happy to see so many County colleagues excited to talk about their work serving our residents and I had fun talking to applicants and checking out the amazing swag. The Nisqually Tribe really outdid themselves with steel reusable straws and Red Wind Casino pizza cutters.

According to Human Resources, people attending the Fair interviewed for temporary positions within Planning & Public Works, Facilities Management, and Parks & Recreation.

Over the course of the morning, 34 interviews were held and 20 of the applicants were moved on to background checks. Several of those people were selected for more than one position and are deciding which job to take! What a great afternoon!

My thanks to Kim Schwanneke in Human Resources for heading up this year’s Career Fair. I know she had the support of a committee with more than 50 employees helping with the planning, set up, tear down, and welcoming guests during the event.

The whole event was a great representation of our County team and the important work we do!

Have a great weekend.