Farrell’s March Work Party, March 10 – The Suburban Times

Farrell’s March Work Party, March 10

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

STEILACOOM – Let’s get some mulch around the trees before the invasive weeds try to take over again this spring. Wheel barrows and shovels will be on hand, but bring your favorite shovel or pitch-fork if you have one. The main task is to level the mulch piles in the space around the planted trees. If you prefer to pull blackberry or dig out the green alkanet, that’s an option too. The event will be rain or shine.

Location:  Farrell’s Marsh North Entrance (Chambers Street)

Date:  Sunday, 10 March

Duration: 2 hr, 1000 to 1200

Questions?  Alex Chaney, alex.chaney@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

