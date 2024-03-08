Clover Park School District February 2024 Board Review – The Suburban Times

Lakeview Hope Academy Receives Education Grant

Championing Student Success (CSS) Foundation President Bob Silverman and Vice President Michael Power presented to the board about its support of Lakeview Hope Academy. CSS awarded $2,000 to Lakeview to support the school’s work to improve student learning and meet needs of students. Lakeview Principal Kylie Danielson was on hand to accept recognition from CSS on behalf of her school.

Feb. 12 Regular Meeting

During its Feb. 12 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors heard reports from Superintendent Ron Banner and Rainier Elementary School Principal Greg Wilson.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner commended Lakes High School ASB President and JROTC Cadet Major Trista Osgood who accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. She joins four other Lakes alumni who are currently attending West Point.

He also recognized the deaths of two former staff members. Former Superintendent Charles Alexander passed away earlier this year. Alexander worked in the district for 19 years and served as superintendent from 1983 through 1990. Additionally, retired Lakes High School choir teachers Ben Keller passed away earlier this year.

Rainier Elementary School Report

Rainier Elementary School Principal Greg Wilson presented on his school’s beliefs and demographics, state assessment scores, School Annual Action Plan (SAAP) goals, and family engagement and inclusion.

Rainier’s mission is focused on ensuring all students make a least one-year growth to meet or exceed grade-level standards, recognizing equity as an ongoing practice and partnering with all families. Staff are committed to igniting student’s passion for learning and life. Ninety-eight percent of Rainier students are part of families stationed on Joint Base Lewis-McChord and 50% of students qualify as low-income.

Assessment scores schoolwide are beginning to recover following a dip due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rainier test scores in math and English Language Art (ELA) exceeded the state average in third, fourth and fifth grade, which is every level measured by the Smarter Balanced Assessment. Rainier had similar results in the fifth-grade science assessment.

Student Growth Percentiles (SGP) for fourth and fifth grade students exceeded 53 in math and ELA, noting higher than average growth for each grade and subject.

Rainier’s SAAP goals focus on increasing median SGP for all Rainier students to 55 percent or higher this spring, increasing student access to interventions and additional help at the school, and helping students learn to be more respectful of one another.

Administration and staff at Rainier have used a variety of tools to increase family engagement, including a meet and greet, open house, conferences, a schoolwide culture fair, art nights and more. The school provides opportunities for students to gain leadership skills, learn about career possibilities and include special education students whenever possible.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Authorized purchase of 1,750 student computers and 100 staff computers. This purchase is part of the regular replacement cycle for staff and student computers in CPSD and is funded through multiple funding sources.

Authorized CPSD to accept funds from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for a language access coordinator position. Washington state law requires districts with more than 75 languages spoken among families to hire a full-time language access coordinator. Families in CPSD speak 78 total languages in 2023-24.

Authorized CPSD to acquire property at 5504 112th St. SW in Lakewood. The property is home to the district’s Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy.

Adopted the following policies (view online): 3120, Enrollment 3122, Excused and Unexcused Absences 3124, Removal-Release of Student During School Hours 3140, Release of Resident Students 3141, Nonresident Students 3143, Notification and Dissemination of Information about Student Offenses 3205, Sexual Harassment of Students Prohibited



The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, March 11, at 6 p.m.

Feb. 26 Regular Meeting/Workshop

The school board held a regular meeting/workshop on Feb. 26. During the workshop, board members heard updates on city of Lakewood juvenile crime statistics, the district’s early learning program, dual language immersion programming and a policy update.

Juvenile Crime in Lakewood

City of Lakewood Assistant Police Chief John Unfred provided an update on juvenile crime in Lakewood. Juvenile crime in Lakewood is on the rise, primary focused around stolen vehicles, robberies and assaults. This follows a nationwide trend.

Motor vehicle thefts by juveniles in Lakewood have increased more than 200% since 2020 while arrest rates have remained low. This follows a nationwide trend.

CPSD has collaborated with Lakewood Police Department (LPD) on a youth crime initiative. CPSD hosted an informal youth crime summit that involved members of the Lakewood Youth Council for their perspective.

Early Learning Program

Executive Director of Special Education, Early Learning and Nursing Services Michaela Clancy led a report on the district’s Early Learning Program (ELP). She was joined by Early Learning Program Supervisor Karen Schreiber and Special Education Program Supervisor Sarah Larson.

The ELP is focused on providing more programming for three-to-five-year-olds, so they are more easily able to transition to kindergarten. The district is working to provide early learning services to more students based on data that shows not all students who need services are receiving them.

The state of Washington recently released Kindergarten WA Kids data that showed kindergartners to CPSD with math as their biggest area of need. This year, classes were added at Dower Elementary School, the Early Learning Center and Tillicum Elementary School.

CPSD is exploring future ELP expansion programs for the future and alignment of programming between the three early learning programs (ECEAP, Head Start and Early Childhood Special Education).

Dual Language Immersion

Teaching and Learning Director Suzy Kontos reported on planning to create a Dual Language Immersion Program in CPSD. In dual language programs, students from pre-K through 12th grade learn content, language and literacy in English and a partnered language simultaneously.

Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal’s vision is that all students in Washington state will have access to dual language and the opportunity to become proficient in two or more languages by 2040.

Dual language education has three primary goals to help students:

Become bilingual and biliterate wit high levels of proficiency in both languages.

Perform at or above grade level in academic areas in both languages.

Develop positive cross-cultural attitudes and global understanding.

Research shows that dual language program participants outperform their peers on standardized tests and are more likely to be bilingual and show positive attitudes towards others who are culturally and linguistically different from them.

CPSD is planning for a two-way dual language program with a balance of bilingual learners and native English-speaking students. The current goal is to have two dual language immersion kindergarten classrooms by the 2025-26 school year.

Policy Update

Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach reviewed the process for updating board policies in CPSD. The board previously approved the superintendent to undertake a policy review of the 3000 series of policies, which is currently in process and expected to finish this spring.

Board policy updates will often come from recommended policy changes from the Washington State School Directors’ Association. Additionally, the school board and the superintendent’s council can request a policy update.

The next regular meeting/workshop of the school board will be Monday, March 25, at 5:30 p.m.