Boguszewski of Lakewood Chamber of Commerce Honored As  Lakewood’s 2024 Local Business Person Of The Year   – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Sue Boguszewski

The largest online networking platform for business owners, Alignable.com invited its 8.7 million+ members to shout-out local business leaders who’ve gone above and beyond guiding peers and supporting entire communities, amid challenging economic conditions.

Today, Alignable’s network announces that Sue Boguszewski of the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce has been elected as Lakewood’s 2024 Business Person Of The Year!

The 2024 contest is the most popular competition Alignable has hosted in over five years, marking a 40% jump in participation over 2023.

During the 2024 contest, which ran from Jan. 8 to Feb. 23, 2024, 5,171 business owners emerged as winners (including ties), across 4,820 communities. That’s an increase of 1,195 additional Local Business People Of 2024 compared to 2023.

These leaders were commended for helping their peers and communities through a year with many challenges, including rising interest rates and rents, not to mention skyrocketing supply costs.

“In our local business community, we look out for each other and refer businesses down the street or around the corner to help make everyone in town as successful as possible,” said Boguszewski “And the challenges we’ve all encountered have compelled many of us to offer counsel to peers fighting to keep their businesses afloat. While I’m thrilled to receive this award, it’s really a testament to our entire community.”

Driving Recognition, Relationships & Referrals

“Small business owners are the vibrant heartbeat of their communities, and it’s high time they got the recognition they deserve. With over 64,000 recommendations pouring in from this year’s contest, it’s crystal clear: when small business owners unite, they become an unstoppable force.” said Eric Groves, CEO and Co-Founder of Alignable.

About the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce

The Lakewood Chamber is a vibrant organization dedicated to fostering economic growth and prosperity in the local community. With its network of businesses, the Chamber offers valuable resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy to support the success of its members and enhance the overall business climate in Lakewood. https://lakewood-chamber.org/

About Alignable

Alignable.com is the largest online business networking platform for business owners in the U.S. and Canada. With 8.7 million members across 35,000+ communities, Alignable is the network where business owners come together. Whether you’re connecting locally, meeting peers in your industry, or finding a catalyst who will introduce you to their network, Alignable is where businesses connect and change their business trajectory.