TCC Winter Quarter Concerts Start Friday, March 8 – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma Community College Music Department’s Winter Quarter Concerts will be held in the Building 2 Theater and are open to everyone. Admission is free unless otherwise noted, but donations to support TCC music programs are welcome.

TCC Orchestra Concert

Friday, March 8

7:30 p.m.

Conducted by Dr. John Falskow, featuring violin soloist Maria Sampen.

Program

Sibelius: Valse Triste

Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4

Price: Symphony No. 4 in d minor

Radiant Brass

Saturday, March 9

2 p.m.

Buy Tickets

This concert features Brass Band Tacoma, conducted by Dr. John Falskow, and Seattle ensemble Puget Brass.

General Admission: $15

Students: 5

Kids under 10: Free

TCC Choirs Concert

Saturday, March 9

7:30 p.m.

Conducted by Dr. Anne Lyman, the concert “Sparks Alight” features the TCC Choirs and the TCC Jazz Ensemble.

TCC Symphonic Band

Friday, March 15

7:30 p.m.

Dr. John Falskow conducts the TCC Symphonic Band.