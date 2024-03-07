TCC Winter Quarter Concerts Start Friday, March 8 – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma Community College Music Department’s Winter Quarter Concerts will be held in the Building 2 Theater and are open to everyone. Admission is free unless otherwise noted, but donations to support TCC music programs are welcome.
TCC Orchestra Concert
Friday, March 8
7:30 p.m.
Conducted by Dr. John Falskow, featuring violin soloist Maria Sampen.
Program
Sibelius: Valse Triste
Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4
Price: Symphony No. 4 in d minor
Radiant Brass
Saturday, March 9
2 p.m.
This concert features Brass Band Tacoma, conducted by Dr. John Falskow, and Seattle ensemble Puget Brass.
General Admission: $15
Students: 5
Kids under 10: Free
TCC Choirs Concert
Saturday, March 9
7:30 p.m.
Conducted by Dr. Anne Lyman, the concert “Sparks Alight” features the TCC Choirs and the TCC Jazz Ensemble.
TCC Symphonic Band
Friday, March 15
7:30 p.m.
Dr. John Falskow conducts the TCC Symphonic Band.
