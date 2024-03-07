Morning daytime lane closures on southbound I-5 at Nisqually River Bridge – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Weekend travelers using southbound Interstate 5 in Pierce County will want to plan for lane closures approaching the Nisqually River Bridge.

On Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will close one lane approaching the bridge for annual bridge cleaning.

This work improves the efficiency of WSDOT’s bridge inspection program and helps keep each bridge in good working order.

People can expect congestion approaching the bridge, especially later in the morning.

To avoid delays, travelers are encouraged to go travel before or after the work is scheduled or add additional time.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT statewide travel map.