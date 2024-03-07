Merle Hagbo Memorial Field Dedication Ceremony March 9 – The Suburban Times

Join us rain or shine on Saturday, March 9, at noon to honor the legacy of longtime Clover Park High School (CPHS) educator and coach Merle Hagbo in a special ceremony to name the CPHS baseball field: Merle Hagbo Memorial Field. Following the ceremony, Hagbo’s son, Brian Hagbo, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the CPHS boys baseball jamboree.

Doors to the CPHS gathering hall will open at 11 a.m. for refreshments and to browse memorabilia highlighting Hagbo’s nearly four decades of coaching.

Hagbo served as a teacher for 40 years until his retirement in 1998 and was the head coach of the boys baseball team from 1964-98. He also coached other sports during his tenure at CPHS and was active in the community coaching baseball and serving as a referee.

Call Clover Park School District community relations department, 253-583-5040, for additional information. Clover Park High School is located at 11023 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.