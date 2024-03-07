Lakeview Light & Power Seeking Scholarship Applicants – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah LaBrasca, Lakeview Light & Power.

Lakeview Light & Power is looking for eligible graduating seniors or college undergrads to apply for the Be The Spark Scholarship before the approaching March 18, 2024 deadline. Lakeview Light & Power has allotted for three $3,000 scholarships to be awarded to eligible applicants. As of now, LLP has not received a single application, emphasizing the tremendous potential for prospective applicants to secure this financial aid.

You must be a Lakeview Light & Power member, customer or dependent child of a LLP member or customer in order to apply and must be accepted for enrollment or enrolled at an accredited college, university, technical or trade school for the 2024-2025 school year.

By applying for the Be The Spark Scholarship, eligible students not only position themselves for financial assistance but also contribute to the advancement of their academic journey with the support of Lakeview Light & Power. Don’t miss out on this chance to become part of the select group with a high likelihood of winning one of the scholarships.

Scholarship application can be found here: www.lakeviewlight.com/community/scholarships/