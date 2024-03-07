Building Code Amendments Adopted – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council adopted amendments to the city’s building code at its March 4, 2024, regular meeting. The updates go into effect March 15, 2024.

The changes reflect amendments made to the International Building Code. The International Building Code amendments were adopted in 2021, however they were not implemented immediately due to multiple court cases. There is a likelihood that additional amendments may be necessary, pending the outcome of a lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court.

The city uses the International Building Code as a foundation for its building code, which governs building regulations in the city. By law, Lakewood is required to adopt the amendments so that the city’s code is in alignment with changes to the International Building Code and the state building code.

Applications received before March 15, will be reviewed for compliance with 2018 codes. Applications received on March 15 or after will be reviewed for compliance with the 2021 codes.

See the Development Services site for additional information.