10 Dogs in Crisis Brought to Local Animal Shelter – The Suburban Times

From March 2-4, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County received 10 dogs in crisis from Pierce County Animal Control in need of urgent care.

On Saturday, a 4-month-old Labrador puppy was brought to the shelter with a deep laceration on his neck and a cut near the eye with an infected abscess.

After thorough examination, the neck wound was likely caused by a tight collar. Light therapy devices will need to be used to treat the wound.

On Monday, a 3-year-old English bulldog arrived at the shelter with gunshot wounds to the face and shoulder. The dog had been shot three times with one bullet still lodged in her shoulder.

The gunshot wounds caused severe pain, broken teeth, and a fractured jaw. Expensive X-rays and potentially a complicated surgery are needed to remove the remaining bullet.

Soon after, eight 2-day-old puppies were brought to the shelter after a community member found them abandoned in a box at a park in Bonney Lake.

The neonatal puppies are receiving round-the-clock feedings and warmth from an incubator.

Donations are urgently needed to help care for the 10 dogs and thousands more lost, injured, and neglected pets that come to the shelter each year. Donations can be made on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/10-dogs-need-you.