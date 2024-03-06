Maintenance Work on Milwaukee Way to Take Place March 7 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – On Thursday March 7, 2024, between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM, the southbound lane of Milwaukee Way at North Frontage Road will be closed for street repairs. There will be local access to businesses but no thru traffic. Detours will be in place. Community members with questions can call Derrick Wells in Public Works Street Operations at (253) 591-5430.
