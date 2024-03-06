Letter: The Towne Center Heart of Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bob Warfield.

On Monday, 3 March, The Suburban Times led with a piece by City of Lakewood calling attention to a proposal to build 390 apartments with typical amenities and ground floor commercial space on a ten-acre parcel, located generally behind the Target store at Lakewood Towne Center, and extending over the existing Barnes and Noble store to Main Street. While compliant with city municipal code, the very nature and location of this proposal in the absence of a grander inspired vision for defining comprehensive development likely forecloses the possibility of ever achieving such worthy excellence for Towne Center at the heart of Lakewood’s urban core.

Plans for this “Alliance Apartments” proposal are available at City Hall or by request, on line in PDF format. Please take the time, make the effort to review and understand what’s at stake. You don’t have to be an architect or an engineer to get the picture. Your views are important and matter.

Here’s my view: This project would abolish the classiest retail store in Lakewood. Lacking integration with a revitalizing Towne Center vision that might include a new library and the spirited invitation of a public concourse and park, it would drive a stake in the heart of that prospect, a vision that once had wings. Instead, we’ll see a fancy ghetto hemmed by asphalt and endless bays for parking that no amount of landscaping or façade can redeem.

Send a letter or email to the city. The deadline for record comment is soon, Tuesday, 19 March. A public hearing remains to be announced.